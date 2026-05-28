AM Roundup: Mesa child abuse death arrests, Ian Mitcham mistrial, volleyball tourney for seniors

PHOENIX — Happy Thursday! Temperatures are bottoming out in our cooldown. This will likely be the coolest weather we see for a while! Enjoy it!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, May 28; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - High winds and fire danger

Our cooler and breezy stretch hangs on today. An approaching storm system from the west is the reason. Expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 90s. That is about five degrees below average for late May.

A woman and her boyfriend are facing murder and abuse charges for the death of her toddler.

Just after 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 12, Mesa police officers were called to a home near Mesa Drive and McKellips Road for reports of a child not breathing.

When officers arrived, they located a 22-month-old boy unresponsive and suffering from physical injuries consistent with burns.

Mesa fire crews also responded and rushed the child to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

During an investigation, detectives determined the child received severe liquid burns over a large portion of his body while under the sole care of the mother, 24-year-old Artnesia Baptist, and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Alexsander Byrne.

Mother, boyfriend arrested for murder after toddler found with severe burns in Mesa

The judge has declared a mistrial in the sentencing phase of Ian Mitcham's murder trial after the jury sent a note saying they were at an impasse.

Mitcham remains in custody, and this ruling does not affect Mitcham's conviction in the murder of Allison Feldman.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office will now decide to either retry the penalty phase or agree to a life sentence in prison.

The mistrial was only for the sentencing phase of the murder charge. The judge will sentence him on Thursday for the sexual assault and burglary charges.

Attorney Ben Taylor reacts to Ian Mitcham mistrial

Chips power nearly everything around us, from smartphones to TVs and more.

After a long history of companies like Intel operating in Arizona, recent investments from Amkor and TSMC have boosted the state into becoming a major global hub for making them.

With billions pouring into the state’s semiconductor industry, leaders say the next challenge is making sure Arizonans are going to benefit by filling those high-paying jobs.

Arizona’s silicon rush sparks push to train local workforce

Pebble Ranch Senior Living hosted its first annual volleyball tournament on Wednesday, bringing together teams of seniors from communities across the East Valley — walkers, wheelchairs, and all.

"Welcome to the first annual Pebble Ranch volleyball massacre," Ron Stuewe said.

Stuewe, a Pebble Ranch resident, said the inclusive format was one of the event's highlights.

"It's nice because people in their walkers and wheelchairs can play," Stuewe said.

For many participants, the scoreboard was beside the point. Briana Watson, Pebble Ranch Senior Living's executive director, said the tournament was about more than athletics.

"It's better for their overall health and wellness, right? Being with humans is very important, and just for them to compete and have fun," Watson said.

Pebble Ranch Senior Living hosts volleyball tournament for East Valley communities