AM Roundup: Man missing in New River flooding, four dead after two shootings in Phoenix

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, Nov. 24; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Drier weather in store for Thanksgiving week

Drier air is moving in, but temperatures will stay cool today. Valley highs will reach the upper 60s under mostly clear skies, and we return to the 70s beginning on Tuesday.

Police say a man and an 8-year-old girl have died, and two others were seriously injured after a shooting at a Lowe's parking lot near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. Officers say the shooting involved two separate vehicles, in which two men were in a physical fight before the shooting began.

Officials say that 28-year-old Tyrone Dee Chilly shot at an SUV with a man, a woman, and three children inside.

Police pronounced the man in the SUV, 30-year-old Quincy Jay Polk, dead at the scene. The woman and two of the children were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A third child in the car was not injured.

On Sunday, police announced that one of the children, an 8-year-old girl, died from her injuries.

Maricopa County deputies are searching for a man who was swept away by floodwaters in New River on Sunday morning.

Officials say they received a call reporting a vehicle that was swept away in the Agua Fria River near Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road.

Search crews, lake patrol, and aviation units were called to help.

Through a hoist operation, crews were able to rescue a woman passenger. Officials say the man who was the driver is still outstanding.

Due to severe weather and hazardous conditions, the search for the missing man was suspended until Monday.

Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting on Sunday.

Phoenix police responded to the area of 48th Street and Baseline Road for a domestic violence call.

Officials say the caller stated that gunshots were being fired from inside the home.

When officers arrived, they found a woman and a man who were pronounced dead.

Two men were also taken to a hospital, one with non-life-threatening injuries and another with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led to the shooting or the relationship between those involved.

Arizona is exploring some of its biggest water-supply ideas yet, unveiling seven proposals that could bring new sources of water into the state as the Colorado River continues to shrink and negotiations over future cuts remain stalled.

The plans, made public this week by the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona (WIFA), include desalination concepts, cross-border water conservation partnerships, wastewater treatment projects, and new groundwater storage efforts.

WIFA leaders say the proposals give Arizona tangible options to move toward long-term water security.

“The actions of the board give WIFA the ability to enter into negotiations to purchase the proprietary projects that have been proposed on behalf of the State of Arizona,” WIFA Chairman Jonathan Lines said.

Three of the seven proposals involve desalination. In Arizona, it has been a controversial idea to combat the drought as the process can be expensive, and the state isn’t close to a saltwater source.

