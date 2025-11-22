Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PD: Multiple people shot, suspect in custody near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road

It is unclear what led to the shooting or the extent of injuries
Phoenix Police
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a scene where they say multiple people were shot near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road on Saturday.

They say it happened around 2:45 p.m.

Officials say the suspect has been taken into custody.

It is unclear what led to the shooting and the extent of injuries to those who were shot at.

Officials have blocked off a large portion of the area, and they ask the public to avoid the area.

