PD: Multiple people shot, suspect in custody near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a scene where they say multiple people were shot near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road on Saturday.

They say it happened around 2:45 p.m.

Officials say the suspect has been taken into custody.

Officers are investigating a shooting that has happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Baseline. This violent incident involves multiple victims. The suspect involved has been taken into custody as officers have blocked off large portions of the crime scene. pic.twitter.com/NhiCnRs75b — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) November 22, 2025

It is unclear what led to the shooting and the extent of injuries to those who were shot at.

Officials have blocked off a large portion of the area, and they ask the public to avoid the area.

