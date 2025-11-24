Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drier weather in store for Thanksgiving week

Our third and final storm system of the week is moving in, bringing steady rain and a few thunderstorms across the state. Rain will continue through much of the morning in the Valley.
Chance of rain for Monday morning, drier conditions for thanksgiving week
PHOENIX — A big time warm-up is on the way as high pressure moves in!

Monday will stay cooler than average with highs in the upper 60s, but by midweek the Valley will climb into the mid-70s.

By Thanksgiving morning, lows will settle in the mid-50s with partly cloudy skies.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s, which is nearly five degrees above normal for late November.

The Territorial Cup forecast looks fantastic with clearing skies and temperatures in the low 70s by kickoff.

Later this weekend, temperatures will dip again as another storm system approaches, bringing a return of rain and snow chances across the state.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 8.28" (+1.94" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
