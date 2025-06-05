AM Roundup: Lori Daybell’s second Arizona trial begins, Banner’s new neurocritical unit opens

It's Thursday, one more day until the weekend! Temperatures will stay relatively nice (for this time of year), but the heat is coming!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for June 5, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Air quality alerts, hotter days ahead

The heat is making a comeback as high pressure builds in! Expect those triple digits to return to the valley starting today. And with that heat, air quality is taking a hit too. An ozone high pollution advisory is now in effect.

A 5-year-old girl is dead after she was reportedly shot by her 9-year-old brother Tuesday night in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they received a stabbing call in the area near 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road just after 9:00 p.m.

Officers located the caller at the behavioral hospital seeking aid for the girl who was suffering from a gunshot wound, she later died from her injuries.

During an investigation, it was learned that the gun used in the shooting belonged to the children's father, 33-year-old Irvin Ramos-Jimenez.

He was booked into the county jail for possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

During a hearing on Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors asked a Maricopa County judge for a $250,000 secure bond.

"He brought a gun into a home with kids and not just any gun. It was an assault rifle," said a prosecutor.

On Wednesday, the Maricopa County judge denied the state's request and released Ramos-Jimenez "on his own recognizance." The judge ordered him not to initiate contact with any victims or witnesses.

Lori Daybell is set to face another jury as her second Arizona trial begins in Maricopa County this week.

Daybell is accused of conspiring to commit attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux, her ex-nephew-in-law.

The beginning of the trial was postponed on Monday because Daybell was sick.

It took an order from Judge Justin Beresky to get Lori Daybell to court on Wednesday.

She still complained of a headache and asked that the trial not to move forward - but ultimately, Judge Beresky said she had been medically cleared by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Judge Beresky decided they would proceed with jury selection.

That process lasted most of the day, with the Judge deciding to push opening statements to Thursday.

The Phoenix Suns hired Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott as their head coach, opting for a young, emerging leader to rebuild a franchise that has regressed over the past few seasons, a person familiar with the search told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the hire hasn’t officially been announced.

Ott will be the team’s fourth head coach in four seasons and replaces Mike Budenholzer, who was fired following a miserable 36-46 season that ended without a trip to the playoffs despite the high-priced trio of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

The 40-year-old Ott has worked for the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and the Cavaliers. He also worked as a video coordinator under Tom Izzo at Michigan State, which is where Suns owner Mat Ishbia played as a walk-on from 1999 to 2003.

Banner University Medical Center Phoenix has officially opened its new neurocritical unit, which aims to bring the top technology and specialists under one roof for those with critical, life-threatening neurological conditions.

One of the first patients in the unit is Christopher Cathey, who has battled debilitating seizures since he was 12 due to Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. Now, at 32, his condition worsened severely, ultimately leading doctors to put him in a medically induced coma in February.

“He went Status Epilepticus, which is basically back-to-back seizures,” his mother, Anne Cathey-Spencer said. “They are the nightmare you don't want.”

Banner’s Interim Chair of Neurosurgery, Dr. Robert Bina said his case is “about as bad as seizures get.”

After trying to control his condition with medication, they turned to surgery, implanting a deep brain stimulation device to directly counteract the misfiring neurons in his brain.

“By adding in just a little bit of electricity into the abnormal epilepsy network, we were able to shut down the seizures,” Dr. Bina said.

