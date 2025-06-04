Watch Now
Child dead after being shot near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road in south Phoenix

Police say multiple people were detained following the shooting
PHOENIX — A girl is dead after she was reportedly shot Tuesday night in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they received an unknown trouble call in the area near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road just before 9:15 p.m.

As officers headed to the scene, they learned the caller had left the area in a vehicle.

Officers located the caller near 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road, and they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

That girl was taken to the hospital, but she later died of her injuries.

The girl has not been identified. Her exact age has not yet been released.

Police say multiple people who were in the home when the shooting occurred were detained.

It's not clear if police are looking for more people connected to the shooting.

The case remains under investigation.

