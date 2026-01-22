AM Roundup: Latest on missing Isabella Comas, 60 dogs rescued from Peoria home, Hamilton HS student carjacking

Good Thursday morning, Arizona! Keep in mind, as you start to plan your weekend, that big weather changes are on the way!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, Jan. 22; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Winter storm headed towards Arizona!

Clouds are moving in ahead of our next winter storm. We'll stay dry today with highs climbing back into the 70s, but big changes arrive tomorrow and Saturday as the storm moves in.

New court documents describe in detail the investigation into Isabella Comas’ disappearance. Over one week after a Turquoise Alert was sent out, the 21-year-old is still missing.

Avondale police said Comas was last seen leaving a friend's home on January 11. Her phone was found at a recycling center, and her car was in Phoenix near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.

A friend of Comas told police that Tommy Rodriguez, who was later taken into custody, had only known Comas for a few months. The pair had apparently been fighting just one day before she was last seen.

Later, Comas stopped responding to calls and texts. Police said the tracking app on her phone was also manually turned off.

Now these new court documents reveal portions of her car were removed, including the passenger seat and trunk lining.

There was also significant damage to the sedan, with other parts missing and what appeared to be blood stains throughout. Records show that police also found trash bags, gas canisters, and a tarp inside the car.

New court filings shed light on disappearance of Isabella Comas

Peoria police say over 60 dogs were removed and three were found dead in a Peoria home near 91st Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

Officials say a court order was served Wednesday afternoon.

ABC15 crews spoke to a neighbor who said she had called officers for the past year as she attempted to get animal control to respond to the home.

Police say the investigation has been ongoing for several months, adding they "had been out to this residence over 100 times the past couple of years pertaining to several animal-related incidents, including: animal welfare, animal follow-up, found animals, etc."

Neighbors reported complaints of a strong odor and an excessive number of bugs in the area.

Officers were able to access the home and found that the inside was not livable.

More than 40 dogs rescued by authorities from Peoria home Wednesday

A woman is in custody after an alleged armed carjacking of a Hamilton High School student on Tuesday.

Chandler police say around 2:30 p.m., they were called to the area of Arizona Avenue and Ocotillo Road, near the school, for a reported armed carjacking.

When officers arrived, the school was put on lockdown. It was lifted after the suspect was identified and police confirmed there was no further threat to campus.

The suspect, 38-year-old Raven White, was located and taken into custody on Wednesday, police say.

The student was not hurt during the carjacking.

Phoenix city leaders are set to vote Wednesday afternoon on a plan to spend up to $5.1 million to improve street lighting along some of the city’s most dangerous roads.

The proposal would add brighter, more consistent lighting along 14 stretches of roadway, many of which are flagged on the city’s High Injury Network map, which highlights where the most serious and deadly crashes happen most often.

The upgrades would focus on busy corridors, including 27th Avenue, 43rd Avenue, Thomas Road, Bethany Home Road, and Peoria Avenue.

City officials say these areas see heavy traffic, limited nighttime visibility, and a long history of severe crashes involving drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

Transportation officials say improving lighting is one of the quickest and most cost-effective ways to make streets safer, giving drivers more time to spot people crossing the road and other hazards after dark.

If approved, the project would be part of Phoenix’s broader push to reduce serious injuries and deaths on city streets.

Phoenix considers $5.1M plan to improve lighting on dangerous roads