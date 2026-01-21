Phoenix considers $5.1M plan to improve lighting on dangerous roads

PHOENIX — Phoenix city leaders are set to vote Wednesday afternoon on a plan to spend up to $5.1 million to improve street lighting along some of the city’s most dangerous roads.

The proposal would add brighter, more consistent lighting along 14 stretches of roadway, many of which are flagged on the city’s High Injury Network map, which highlights where the most serious and deadly crashes happen most often.

The upgrades would focus on busy corridors, including 27th Avenue, 43rd Avenue, Thomas Road, Bethany Home Road, and Peoria Avenue.

City officials say these areas see heavy traffic, limited nighttime visibility, and a long history of severe crashes involving drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

Transportation officials say improving lighting is one of the quickest and most cost-effective ways to make streets safer, giving drivers more time to spot people crossing the road and other hazards after dark.

If approved, the project would be part of Phoenix’s broader push to reduce serious injuries and deaths on city streets.