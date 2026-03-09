AM Roundup: Iran war latest, Gas prices spike, Paintballs shot at Phoenix mosque

PHOENIX — Happy Monday!

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Showers and thunderstorms across the state this evening

Rain chances increase this evening as a storm system moves into Arizona. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Valley tonight, with highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

See the forecast from Kidcaster Ashlyn:

Kidcaster Ashlyn gives your Monday morning forecast from Sunset Hills Elementary School

The U.S. military announced Sunday that a service member has now died of injuries they sustained during an Iranian attack on American troops stationed in Saudi Arabia last weekend.

U.S. Central Command said the identity of the person will be withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin has been notified. They are the seventh U.S. service member to die since the U.S. and Israel began launching attacks on Iran.

The announcement comes a day after President Donald Trump attended a dignified transfer to pay respects to six other U.S. soldiers killed in the war with Iran. Trump was joined by first lady Melania Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and several other administration officials.

The service members were killed on March 1 in a drone strike at a U.S. military installation in Kuwait. They were members of the 103rd Sustainment Command based in Des Moines, Iowa.

According to AAA, fuel prices in Arizona have surged sharply in recent days, with statewide averages increasing nearly 20 percent since recent U.S. and Israeli strikes in Iran sent global oil prices higher.

The spike is already being felt by drivers and businesses that rely on fuel every day. At the Diner on Wheels food truck, owner Shelly Heisner says rising fuel prices impact nearly every part of her business.

“Everything on this burger has to be separately bought and transported, it’s just like, fuel fuel fuel,” Heisner said. “It costs fuel for me to get out here. Everything about this burger relies on fuel.”

Fuel is needed not only to drive the diesel truck to pop-up locations around the Valley, but also to power generators that run the kitchen equipment. Heisner says rising fuel prices are also pushing up the cost of ingredients.

“At the restaurant depot or restaurant supplies, that goes straight up,” she said. “I’ll go in one day, lettuce is $30 for a case, now it’s $60 for a case.”

According to AAA, Arizona currently has the seventh-highest average gas prices in the country. Rising global oil prices are a major factor. When markets closed Friday, crude oil had climbed past $90 per barrel, pushing fuel prices higher across the United States.

Gas prices topping $4 a gallon in the Valley

Police are searching for a man who allegedly vandalized a north Phoenix Mosque early Saturday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., authorities say a man was reported firing a weapon in the direction of a mosque near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

When officers arrived, several members said they had "seen a suspicious vehicle approach the mosque's gate." They say a man exited a car and "pointed what initially appeared to be a firearm."

Witnesses told police they heard several popping sounds and retreated to safety. It was later determined that the sounds "were consistent with a pellet or paintball gun, not a firearm," police said.

The man returned to the car and continued firing paintballs towards the group, striking several parked vehicles before fleeing the area, according to officials.

Family and friends continue to mourn the loss of a mother of seven in Mesa.

32-year-old Maria Lewis, or Mea, as her friends call her, was shot and killed by a neighbor a week ago while she was on a morning walk near Ellsworth and Ray roads.

“She was a bright soul. Happy, loving, caring, always meant to be a friend to everybody.. lending out a helping hand," said Alexandrea Chavez, who was a best friend.

“She was an amazing mom of seven, like calm, happy, just a kind soul," said Mandy Yost, a neighbor.

A source tells ABC15 the alleged shooter is an investigator with the Arizona Attorney General's Office. The office told ABC15 that the employee has been with them since February 2016; he has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation into the shooting.

Neighbors, friends hold vigil for 32-year-old mom shot and killed in Mesa