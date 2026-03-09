MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Showers and thunderstorms across the state this evening

PHOENIX — A slow-moving storm system is pushing into Arizona today, bringing scattered rain showers, isolated thunderstorms and mountain snow before a dramatic warm-up arrives by the end of the week.

The storm off the Baja California coast is tracking northeast, bringing moisture across the state.

Showers will develop in southern Arizona this morning and move northward through the afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are in the mix as well, with some producing strong gusty winds, small hail, and locally heavy rainfall.

Rainfall totals through Tuesday will range from a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rainfall in the Valley, with locally higher amounts possible near thunderstorms and in higher terrain.

Once the storm moves out Tuesday, high pressure builds over Arizona and the West the rest of the week.

Expect highs running 10 to 20 degrees above normal across the Valley by the end of the week, with a few locations potentially challenging daily records by Friday and this weekend.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.26" (-1.78" from average)

__________________________________________

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

