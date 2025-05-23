AM Roundup: I-17 expansion opens, hiker found dead, weekend things to do

Happy Friday!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for May 23, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Breezes picking up ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Get ready for a breezy Friday as a weak disturbance moves by to our north, bringing in slightly cooler air.

Here in the Valley, winds could gust up to 25 mph, with afternoon highs still reaching the low 100s.

Scottsdale police have located the body of a hiker who went into the McDowell Sonoran Preserve on Wednesday and did not return.

Scottsdale police sources told ABC15 on Thursday that no foul play is suspected in the incident.

Police say 31-year-old Hannah Moody was last seen in the Gateway Trailhead area on the morning of May 21.

Scottsdale PD

Governor Katie Hobbs has signed an executive order to protect Arizona workers from extreme heat in the workplace.

The order, signed Thursday, directs the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health to form a task force on workplace heat safety.

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, Interstate 17 is opening up a third lane in both directions to help alleviate typical interstate traffic.

The third regular travel lane will open between Anthem Way and Black Canyon City on Thursday.

The lane expansion is part of the $522-million I-17 improvement project, that's been underway since 2022, aimed at helping traffic flow.

Third lane on I-17 north of Phoenix opens ahead of Memorial Day weekend

The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on May 23-25.

Spring Arizona Restaurant Week

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Over 200 restaurants across AZ

Cost: Prix-fixe dinners start at $33, $44 & $55

Mac and Cheese Festival

When: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $21.60

HAUSER: The Rebel Is Back

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $64