Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Breezes picking up ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Low triple-digits stay in the forecast as we head toward the weekend.
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Breezy conditions will return Friday as a weak disturbance passes to our north, ushering in slightly cooler air.

In the Valley, winds will gust up to 25 mph. Farther north, gusts may exceed 35 mph, heightening the risk of critical fire weather in the dry high country.

Along the Colorado River in Mohave County, a Wind Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Gusts over 35 mph could create hazardous conditions for small boats on Lake Mohave and Lake Mead, where waves may reach one to three feet.

Winds will ease heading into Memorial Day weekend, with Valley highs dipping into the upper 90s to low 100s.

More Impact Earth stories:
Saguaro

Impact Earth

Saguaro Census 2025: Taking a look at Arizona cactus health ahead of summer

abc15.com staff, Scripps News Staff

Impact Earth

WATCH: How Valley firefighters work in hot temperatures

abc15.com staff

Impact Earth

ASU researchers develop groundbreaking 'WARM' system to help during wildfires

Justin Hobbs

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.87" from average)
_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen