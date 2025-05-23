MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Breezes picking up ahead of Memorial Day weekend

PHOENIX — Breezy conditions will return Friday as a weak disturbance passes to our north, ushering in slightly cooler air.

In the Valley, winds will gust up to 25 mph. Farther north, gusts may exceed 35 mph, heightening the risk of critical fire weather in the dry high country.

Along the Colorado River in Mohave County, a Wind Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Gusts over 35 mph could create hazardous conditions for small boats on Lake Mohave and Lake Mead, where waves may reach one to three feet.

Winds will ease heading into Memorial Day weekend, with Valley highs dipping into the upper 90s to low 100s.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.87" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

