Hiker missing from McDowell Sonoran Preserve area, Scottsdale police say

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police are searching for a hiker who went into the McDowell Sonoran Preserve on Wednesday and did not return.

Police say 31-year-old Hannah Moody was last seen in the Gateway Trailhead area on the morning of May 21.

Moody has not made contact with family or friends, and did not return to her vehicle.

Police say her disappearance is "unexpected and uncharacteristic," and search efforts are underway to locate her.

Scottsdale PD

She was last seen wearing a black tank top, black shorts, hiking boots, and a pink backpack.

Police say she is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 150 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scottsdale Police at 480-312-5000.