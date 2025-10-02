AM Roundup: Homes destroyed in Globe flooding, Amazon delivery drones crash into crane, AZ education stats

Good Thursday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, Oct. 2; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Big warm-up across Arizona today!

High pressure is building and turning up the heat across Arizona this week. Valley highs will push into the low 100s today, with overnight lows falling into the 70s. Tomorrow looks just as hot!

For years, Arizona ranked toward the bottom for education in many reports, alongside several states, including Mississippi. But this year, in one report, the southern state ranked 16th, while Arizona still sat in the 40s.

According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Kids Count Data Book this year, Arizona ranked 47th for education.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” Superintendent Tom Horne said of Arizona’s ranking.

Educators and organizations working to improve education and child well-being in the state continue to recognize the need to improve Arizona’s education.

“This issue with our state not investing with our full-on services for our children is making a huge impact. It's a ripple effect,” said Krystyn Paulat, the director of early learning and child education at the Arizona Children’s Action Alliance.

The organization partners with the Annie E. Casey Foundation for contributions to the report. All states have organizations that partner with the nonprofit for the report that has come out for more than 30 years now.

One state, Mississippi, sat at the bottom with Arizona for quite some time until this year.

“As far as I would remember, people would say, 'Thank God for Mississippi,’” Horne said.

How one state rose to 16th in education, and what Arizona could learn from them

For families living near Globe and Miami, the last few days have been full of emotions.

Last week, monsoon storms caused fast-moving flood waters that killed three and left a path of devastation.

Last Friday, some homes along Jesse Hayes Road were hit hard while people were inside.

“The creek was about four feet high, and it only took seconds to immediately burst through the door,” described Jennifer Hatfield.

Her mom, Patricia Martinez, is one of the homeowners living with a creek just behind her house. On Wednesday, it was dry, but people described it as quickly rising and filling their homes less than a week ago.

Families' homes destroyed in Globe after devastating flooding

The Tolleson Police Department is investigating after two Amazon delivery drones crashed on Wednesday morning.

Officials say they are working an active investigation after the two drones crashed into a crane that was in a commercial area near 96th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

It's unclear if anyone was injured during the incident.

ABC15 reached out to Amazon which provided the following statement: “We’re aware of an incident involving two Prime Air drones in Tolleson, Arizona. We’re currently working with the relevant authorities to investigate.”

Two Amazon delivery drones crash into crane in Tolleson

The Buckeye Police Department is looking for more possible victims after a 20-year-old man was arrested for child sex crimes.

Authorities arrested Luis Garcia, who is accused of posing as a teenager to lure minors for sex.

Police say Garcia was arrested on Tuesday on multiple child sex crime charges, and investigators are asking the public to contact them if they think they were a victim.

On August 27, a Buckeye Police Resource Officer was notified about a sexually explicit video circulating on social media. Officers were able to identify the victim as a 13-year-old girl.

Detectives were able to identify the male in the video as Garcia.

They learned he allegedly posed as a teen on social media to lure at least three female minors for sex.