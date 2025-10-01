Families' homes destroyed in Globe after devastating flooding 

GLOBE, AZ — For families living near Globe and Miami, the last few days have been full of emotions.

Last week, monsoon storms caused fast-moving flood waters that killed three and left a path of devastation.

Last Friday, some homes along Jesse Hayes Road were hit hard while people were inside.

“The creek was about four feet high and it only took seconds to immediately burst through the door,” described Jennifer Hatfield.

Her mom, Patricia Martinez, is one of the homeowners living with a creek just behind her house. On Wednesday, it was dry, but people described it as quickly rising and filling their homes less than a week ago.

Martinez’s daughter said her mom stood on her couch with her two dogs and husband. Thankfully, everyone in the house survived.

“This month would have been 26 years we've been here,” said Séaneen Lira.

She lives with her husband, Joe Lira, and their eight-year-old granddaughter. The three thankful weren’t inside when the water hit.

“When we came to our house the next morning, we couldn't believe how high up,” said Séaneen. “Everything was gone. Everything was a total loss.”

Séaneen works for Freeport-McMoRan in the mining industry. Her husband has been having health issues and just got home from the hospital week ago

The family is currently living on a single income.

Martinez's business, which she owns, Hi-Tyme Home Center, was also impacted by the flooding.

PATH OF DEVASTATION

abc15

These two families took us inside their homes just days after they were filled with water and covered in mud.

Both houses, clearly, are so much more than just a place to live.

“You are looking at my childhood home that my father built for us,” said Hatfield.

Major portions of the home had to be cut and removed.

The Lira’s home is now gutted. The family saved little, other than a piece of wood where they tracked the heights of their children.

abc15

“They left with the clothes on their back,” said the Lira’s daughter Santana. “They had nothing.”

She said it’s heartbreaking to see the devastation and watch her parents now try to start over.

The Lira family recently paid off the home, but told ABC15, like many others, they couldn’t afford insurance.

JUMPING IN TO HELP

Good Samaritans from the community and across the state lined the street, hoping to help.

“This place would not look how it does today without the help of the neighbors and then just sheer strangers walking in to help,” said Hatfield through tears.

Séaneen said her work helped her family and others clear the mud from inside.

The homeowners are picking up the pieces of what’s left, taking things day by day. Both are currently staying with family as they figure out what’s next.

“Everyone in this household is at least safe,” said Santana.

She started a fundraiser to help her parents move forward. Even with so much gone, the family has never been more thankful.

“I don't know what next week's going to bring, but we're alive,” said Séaneen.

Many now hoping their future will include moving to higher ground.