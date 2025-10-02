Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm-up across Arizona today!

We're looking to top out around 100º on Thursday and Friday before dropping back into the 90s once again.
Triple digits return to the Valley
PHOENIX — High pressure is moving in and cranking up the heat across Arizona this week!

Valley highs will climb into the low 100s on Thursday and Friday, with overnight lows dropping into the 70s.

Skies will stay sunny and dry here in the Valley, but a couple of weak storm systems could bring spotty showers and a few thunderstorms to northern Arizona this weekend.

The first storm, passing north of us Friday into Saturday, will kick up the winds. Gusts could reach 25 mph in the Valley and up to 45 mph in the high country.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect for the high country on Friday.

Those winds will drag in some cooler air, knocking temperatures down more than ten degrees across much of the state. In the Valley, that means highs back in the low 90s this weekend.

Looking ahead, highs in the 90s will stick around through much of next week.

Rain chances could climb late next week depending on how tropical systems develop in the eastern Pacific.

Stay with ABC15 for the latest updates.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.23" (-1.16" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
