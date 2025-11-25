AM Roundup: Holiday week warm-up, Sen. Kelly under investigation, new Phoenix Mercury branding

Good Tuesday morning, Arizona!

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Warm Thanksgiving week on tap for the Valley!

A warm-up is underway as high pressure builds and takes over our weather pattern this week. Temperatures will climb a little more each afternoon, hitting the lower 70s today and the upper 70s for the rest of the week.

A man and an 8-year-old girl have died from a shooting on Saturday in a Lowe's parking lot near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road.

Witnesses tell police they saw a man, identified as 28-year-old Tyrone Dee Chilly, and the driver of an SUV, identified as 30-year-old Quincy Jay Polk, exit their vehicles and engage in a physical altercation.

A woman and three children were also inside Polk's SUV during the altercation.

At one point, Polk and Chilly returned to their own vehicles, where, according to the paperwork, Chilly retrieved a handgun.

The mother and grandmother of the two killed tells ABC15 that the Thanksgiving holiday will never be the same for her family after now having to plan two funerals.

When a south Phoenix family called 911 for help about their suicidal father, they didn’t think he’d be killed by police. Now, the family plans to sue the Phoenix Police Department and the City of Phoenix.

On the morning of October 2, Victor Altamirano’s daughters told ABC15 their dad was feeling suicidal.

Melissa German, one of Altamirano’s daughters, usually drops off her daughter with her parents but her father wasn’t there to greet her at the door that morning, which she said was unusual. She found out from her mother that her dad, Altamirano, was feeling suicidal.

The Pentagon announced Monday it is investigating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona over possible breaches of military law after the former Navy pilot joined a handful of other lawmakers in a video that called for troops to defy “illegal orders.”

The Pentagon’s statement, posted on social media, cited a federal law that allows retired service members to be recalled to active duty on orders of the defense secretary for possible court-martial or other measures.

It is extraordinary for the Pentagon, which until President Donald Trump's second term had usually gone out of its way to act and appear apolitical, to directly threaten a sitting member of Congress with investigation. It comes after Trump ramped up the rhetoric by accusing the lawmakers of sedition “punishable by DEATH” in a social media post days after the video was released last week.

The Phoenix Mercury has unveiled redesigned logos for the team's first-ever rebrand, honoring its legacy and embracing the future.

“The new branding represents the Mercury’s championship legacy, devoted fanbase, and the new era that began with a record-breaking season and memorable Finals run,” said Josh Bartelstein, with the Phoenix Mercury.

The Mercury will host a ‘Merc Merch Swap’ now through December 5 at the Team Shop at Mortgage Matchup Center that offers fans an opportunity to trade in any Mercury or any other WNBA team merchandise for a Mercury T-shirt with the new logo.

