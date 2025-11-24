Pentagon says it's investigating Sen. Mark Kelly after video urging troops to defy 'illegal orders'

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Pentagon says that it is investigating Democratic Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona for possible breaches of military law after Kelly joined a handful of other lawmakers in a video that called for U.S. troops to refuse unlawful orders.

The Pentagon’s statement, which was posted on social media on Monday, cited a federal law that allows retired servicemembers to be recalled to active duty on orders of the defense secretary. Kelly served in the US Navy as a fighter pilot before going on to become an astronaut. He retired at the rank of Captain.

It is extraordinary for the Pentagon, which until the second Trump term has usually gone out of its way to act and appear apolitical, to directly threaten a sitting member of Congress.

In its statement, the Pentagon suggested that Kelly’s statements in the video interfered with the “loyalty, morale, or good order and discipline of the armed forces” by citing the federal law that prohibits such actions.

“A thorough review of these allegations has been initiated to determine further actions, which may include recall to active duty for court-martial proceedings or administrative measures,” the statement said.

Last week, President Donald Trump called several Democratic veterans, including Arizona's Mark Kelly, and national security specialists "traitors" who should face the death penalty for releasing a joint video where they said that U.S. service members could refuse illegal orders -- a move that has prompted some lawmakers to call the president's rhetoric "dangerous" and "a threat."

"This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???," Trump wrote on social media Thursday morning.

Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP President Donald Trump speaks at a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Trump also reshared a social media post responding to the Washington Examiner's article about the Democrats, calling for them to be hanged.

In another post, the president said "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!"

In the video directed at military members, Democrats -- including Sens. Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly -- said that military service members can refuse illegal orders.

"This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens," the congressional Democrats said in the video posted Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.