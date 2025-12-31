AM Roundup: Holiday rain, driver dies after light rail crash, DCS hotline issues persist

PHOENIX — It's the last day of 2025! Happy New Year's Eve! Make sure to have an umbrella with you tonight if you're going out, and celebrate responsibly!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, December 31; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Rain chances pick up tonight

Rain chances return tonight as we ring in the new year. Most Valley locations should see less than a quarter inch of rain. Otherwise, it stays mostly cloudy and mild, with highs in the mid-70s.

A crash involving a light rail train in Phoenix left one person dead and multiple others injured early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. near Central Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix police later identified the victim as 28-year-old Mario Dircio-Castrejon. Dircio-Castrejon was reportedly driving the vehicle that hit the light rail train.

Six other people were treated, including four people who were taken to hospitals. Two of the patients who were transported are said to be in critical condition, according to Phoenix Fire officials.

Driver dead, others injured after crash involving Phoenix light rail

The state's child abuse hotline is supposed to be a lifeline for Arizona's most vulnerable children. But the Department of Child Safety's hotline is under scrutiny once again.

"It would be like 911 not having enough operators to be able to respond in a timely manner," said foster advocate Anika Robinson.

She is also the founder and president of the non-profit ASA Now. Robinson said she's experienced the issues ABC15 has reported on firsthand.

Our team of investigators obtained video-recorded testimony from top insiders, showing the DCS hotline has been plagued with problems dating back to 2008.

Now once again, there are long wait times and missed calls.

'This has been happening for years;' Advocates experience issues with DCS hotline

Fire officials warn that dried-out Christmas trees are a fire risk and advise residents to dispose of them promptly to prevent fast-moving fires.

Cities around the Valley are offering free tree recycling and composting options.

See locations near you here.

Valley firefighters urging residents to dispose of Christmas trees immediately

For Basha High School football coach Tim Kelly, the past year has delivered every emotion the scoreboard can’t show.

One night, he was celebrating a state championship. The next night, he was watching his home burn.

What followed was an outpouring of support that few coaches ever experience, neighbors, parents, former players, and strangers rallying around him. A community-led GoFundMe has now climbed to nearly $50,000, helping Kelly secure temporary housing near campus as he rebuilds.

Now, as the new year approaches, Kelly is reflecting on a season defined not just by wins and losses, but by resilience and community.

Chandler coach reflects on loss, community support after losing home in fire