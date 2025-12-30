One dead, others hurt in crash involving light rail near Central Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — A crash involving a light rail train in Phoenix left one person dead and multiple others injured early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. near Central Avenue and Indian School Road.

See video from the scene in the video player below:

Video from the scene showed a light rail train and a pickup truck, both with extensive damage.

According to Phoenix Fire Department officials, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Six other people were treated, including four people who were taken to hospitals. Two of the patients who were transported are said to be in critical condition, according to Phoenix Fire officials.

Valley Metro says there is an impact to public transit due to the crash. They posted on X, saying, "Service Alert: Due to a collision at Indian School/Central Ave, B line trains cannot travel between the Central Ave/Camelback and Thomas/Central Ave stations. At this time we recommend riders use bus route 0 to travel between these stations."

Street traffic has also been impacted near Central Avenue and Indian School Road. Avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

KNXV

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.