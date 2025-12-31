MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain chances pick up tonight

PHOENIX — We’re keeping a close eye on our next storm system, which could impact New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day plans across Arizona.

Since this storm could affect holiday travel and outdoor celebrations, Wednesday and Thursday are ABC15 Weather Action Days. Now’s a good time to plan ahead and give yourself extra travel time.

Rain chances start to go up later tonight, with the first round likely after 5 p.m. Rain then becomes more widespread overnight and into Thursday morning.

Some spots could hold onto rain into New Year’s Day and even early Friday morning.

Rainfall amounts look to be on the lighter, with most Valley locations picking up less than one-quarter of an inch of rain.

Overall, this is shaping up to be mainly a rain event statewide. Snow levels stay pretty high, between 9,000 and 10,000 feet, with about one to three inches possible in the highest elevations.

Temperature-wise, there’s only a small cooldown. Highs stay in the low 70s on New Year’s Eve, then dip into the upper 60s on New Year’s Day.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we dry out but stay mostly cloudy. Temperatures level off, with highs back in the low 70s for both Saturday and Sunday.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

