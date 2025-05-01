AM Roundup: Heat relief centers map available, Lauren Heike investigation, deadly Glendale stabbing

Hello, May! A brand new month is starting with warm temperatures across the state!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for May 1, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Heating up across Arizona as we wrap up the week

Temperatures are back on the rise across Arizona, including the Valley. Phoenix will climb into the low to mid-90s today and the rest of the week, putting us just a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

A new police report details the investigation in the days and months following the murder of 29-year-old Lauren Heike.

It reveals messages, internet searches, and emails found by investigators through search warrants. The report also describes images that were allegedly accessed by Zion Teasley's phone in the days following Heike's death and the police interview with the now 24-year-old suspect.

The police report details the surveillance and the interviews they conducted. Officers learned from Teasley's probation officer that plane tickets were purchased for a family funeral out of state. Police made an arrest before the trip.

But Wednesday's new report showed a struggle with Teasley's sexuality and gender identity. This is apparent through messages, internet searches, and journal entries.

In May 2020, Nick was on FaceTime with his kids when his business partner told police two men came into the business.

The Cordova family continues to have different questions about the investigation, since years have passed with no arrests. In the last few months, they have been making "Noise for Nick", hoping it will lead to answers in his case.

"It's been five years of a nightmare," said Nick's mom, Theresa Cordova. "It doesn’t get easier."

On May 27 of that year, the night started with a FaceTime call and ended with a 911 call made by Alysha, Nick's wife.

The family feels there is more that the Gilbert police could do. While a report has been released, they have been asking why surveillance video from inside Nick's business was never released. Alysha only recently saw that video personally after pushing police. But she is currently still waiting on records requests, including body camera video, that she requested in 2024.

This week, the community jumped into action as the family launched a phone tree on Tuesday.

A woman died after being stabbed by an unknown person near 83rd Avenue and Cardinals Way Monday night.

Glendale police say the department received multiple calls about a woman who was stabbed at the intersection around 9:15 p.m.

According to officials, the woman, identified as 62-year-old Judy Lopez of Phoenix, was stabbed at least once and died from her injuries at a hospital.

Glendale police released the photo below of a man in the area around the time of the incident. Investigators are looking to speak with him.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area to come forward with information. Glendale Police Department can be reached at 623-930-3000.

On May 1, the Maricopa Association of Governments will publish a map aimed at being a vital resource during the deadly summer heat.

Heat-related deaths dropped in Maricopa County in 2024 compared to 2023 as cities across the county work to increase heat relief efforts. Still, a report released earlier this year shows Maricopa County had 602 heat-related deaths in 2024, compared to 645 in 2023. Eight additional deaths from 2024 are still under investigation.

Every year since 2014, county data shows we have seen an increase in heat-associated deaths. Most of the deaths were men aged 50-64.

There have also been indoor heat-related deaths and illnesses, so it's always a good reminder to check on your neighbors.

This is a key reason why Valley cities and the Maricopa Association of Governments put together the Heat Relief Network.Essentially, it's a big map of the Valley with four types of relief locations - cooling centers, hydration stations, collection sites, and respite centers, which allow someone to rest or lie down during operation hours.