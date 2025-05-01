Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating up across Arizona as we wrap up the week

After a few light showers and gusty winds last night, skies have cleared across most of the state today. Sunshine and dry conditions will help temperatures climb into the low 90s across the Valley. With stagnant air and plenty of sun, however, pollution is building. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect today for the Phoenix metro area. If you have asthma, COPD, or other respiratory conditions, try to limit your time outdoors during the afternoon when ozone levels peak. Exposure can trigger or worsen asthma and bronchitis, reduce lung function, and make it harder for your body to fight off infections.
PHOENIX — Temperatures are back on the rise across Arizona!

Phoenix will climb into the low to mid 90s for the rest of the week, putting us just a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

A weak storm system will move into northern Arizona today, bringing a slight chance of isolated showers to areas mainly north of I-40.

Rain chances will extend down along the Mogollon Rim on Friday before the storm clears out.

Then, a much stronger storm system will move in over the weekend, bringing gusty winds, rain and snow chances, and a major cool-down.

Gusts could top 45 mph across the high country and southeastern Arizona on Saturday and Sunday, increasing the risk of wildfires.

Southeastern Arizona is already under Fire Weather Watches for Sunday, which could be upgraded to Warnings as we get closer.

Colder air will push in by Sunday, dropping temperatures 10 to 20 degrees across the state.

Snow levels could fall to around 5,500 feet by Monday morning, with Flagstaff potentially picking up an inch or two of snow.

In the Valley, there’s a slight chance of isolated showers Sunday as highs fall into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Slight chances for isolated showers will continue into Monday and Tuesday before the storm heads east.

We’ll keep you updated on any changes to this forecast as we get closer.

