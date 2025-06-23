AM Roundup: Heat on the rise, KD traded to Rockets, latest on Iran strikes

Good Monday morning!

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Temperatures are back on the rise

After a short break from the extreme heat, temperatures are climbing once again.

Expect plenty of sunshine across the Valley today with highs reaching around 103º and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

See Kidcaster Mason's forecast:

Kidcaster Mason gives your Monday morning forecast from Griffith Elementary School

It's the end of the Kevin Durant era in the Valley.

According to multiple sources, the Suns' superstar has been traded to the Houston Rockets.

In return, the team will receive Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the 10th pick, and five second-round picks.

Trading for Durant was one of the team's first major moves under then-new owner Mat Ishbia.

He has been an All-Star every season he has played with the Suns.

But the team hasn't had the same success as Durant in his time in the Valley.

Valley fans react to Kevin Durant's trade announcement

ABC15 first broke the story of a shooting in the Scheel’s parking lot at Chandler Fashion Center in March.

Security footage shows the passenger firing at the driver after exiting the vehicle. Police later confirmed two shots were fired, striking the Uber and another car in the parking lot.

"That's two rounds. I don't know if he hit anyone else," the driver told responding officers.

Chandler police say they used surveillance video to track the suspect through the parking lot, locating him a few blocks away. Officers deployed a taser to subdue and arrest the 28-year-old man.

During the arrest, police discovered the suspect was carrying two firearms.

Now, through a public records request, ABC15 has obtained video of the shooting for which a 28-year-old man has been indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Man shoots at Uber driver outside Scheel's in Chandler

More than 30 people have been displaced after a fire in west Phoenix burned through five mobile homes on Sunday.

Phoenix fire crews were called to the area of 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street for reports of a structure fire around 4 p.m.

When crews arrived, they "found multiple mobile homes with smoke and flames coming from the interiors."

Crews were able to contain the flames, but say a total of five units were affected.

No injuries to civilians or fire crews were reported.

It is unknown what caused the fire; the investigation remains ongoing.

Less than 24 hours after the United States joined Israel's conflict with Iran by striking three of the nation's key nuclear sites, the Pentagon provided more details into what it is calling Operation Midnight Hammer.

Speaking during a briefing from the White House early Sunday morning, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said an array of U.S. B-2 stealth bombers, fighter jets, refueling tankers, decoys, and precision-guided missiles were used to successfully carry out the overnight strikes on Iran's Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear sites.

Pentagon officials claim it was the largest B-2 operational strike in U.S. history, which included dropping over a dozen Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bombs.

While damage assessment is still ongoing, Hegseth said the strikes appear to have "obliterated" Iran's nuclear program.