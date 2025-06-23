MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating up again in the Valley this week!

PHOENIX — After a brief break from the extreme heat, temperatures are on the rise again this week.

Daytime highs will remain near to slightly below normal through midweek, hovering around 105 degrees.

By the weekend, the heat intensifies once more, with temperatures expected to climb back to 110 degrees or higher.

There continues to be a minor to moderate risk for heat-related illnesses, increasing to moderate by midweek as temperatures trend upward.

Staying hydrated, limiting time outdoors during peak heat, and wearing light, breathable clothing remain important.

If you need to be outside, take regular breaks in the shade and reapply sunscreen throughout the day.

Never leave children or pets in vehicles, and ensure pets have a cool, shaded place to rest.

Monsoon season officially began on June 15, but dry southwest winds have kept most of Arizona moisture-free.

That begins to shift this week, as deeper moisture from Mexico starts to move into southeastern parts of the state.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms could develop as early as Tuesday in areas near the New Mexico border, including Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee counties.

Storm chances aren't in the forecast for now in the Valley, but we’re closely monitoring model trends.

If winds begin to shift more southerly later in the week, it could open the door for storm chances to expand farther west.

We’ll continue to track the latest developments and keep you updated.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.47" (-1.46" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.00" (-0.01" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

