AM Roundup: Grand Canyon trail closure sparks safety concerns, Phoenix intruder shot

Good Thursday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for May 29, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Heating up before rare June rain chances this weekend!

Arizona is keeping its heat on as that high pressure system sticks around for now! Even though we'll see some clouds hanging around through the day, temperatures are still climbing into the low 100s. Expect lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Phoenix police say a woman shot a suspect after she unexpectedly found her inside her home.

Just after 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a home on Monte Vista Road, near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road, for reports of a shooting.

During an investigation, officers learned the homeowner went into her house and found an unknown woman inside. The homeowner shot the suspect.

She was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

She is expected to be released later and booked into jail on unknown charges.

Gordon Ramsay made a special visit to ‘Caffe Boa Ahwatukee’ earlier this year, and now the Italian restaurant owner can share how his business has benefited from the celebrity chef’s visit.

“Caffe Boa in Ahwatukee started in 1995. We are an Italian scratch kitchen. My wife, business partner, bought it in June of 2021,” shared Patrick Larson, owner of Caffe Boa Ahwatukee, with ABC15.

Larson told ABC15 that his restaurant will be featured on the celebrity chef’s new show, ‘Secret Service.’

According to the restaurant owner, the filming took place this February after a lengthy process of emails and background checks that began with an email last fall.

“I all started off with a cold email, I would say, somewhere in October, from a casting agency saying that they were looking for old, dirty, dingy restaurants that need renovations,” said Larson, who shared he was hesitant to respond but then did.

Patrick Larson,Caffe Boa Ahwatukee | Google Maps Left: Patrick Larson, along with his family, and Gordon Ramsay. Right: Caffe Boa Ahwatukee

Two Valley families are left dealing with a tragedy after the deadly stabbing that killed 15-year-old Jalen Reeves in November. The teen who allegedly stabbed Jaylen was a 14-year-old at the time.

Six months later, the Maricopa County Attorney declined to file charges in the teen's death.

ABC15 sat down exclusively with both Jaylen's family and the attorneys representing the other teen.

David Cantor and Christine Whalin, with DM Cantor, said their client acted in self-defense.

ABC15 is not naming the 14-year-old, who is a juvenile and is not facing criminal charges.

"Everybody involved in this case wishes that night would have never happened," said Cantor.

He and Whalin described their client as a "good kid."

Thousands of hikers take on the Grand Canyon’s Rim-to-Rim trek every summer, covering more than 20 miles from one side of the canyon to the other. This year, however, a major trail closure has some experts raising serious safety concerns.

Brian Speciale has been hiking the Grand Canyon since 1986, when he was just 13 years old.

“Every time I’m going down South Kaibab or Bright Angel, and you see that first expansive canyon view...it’s giving me the chills to talk about it right now,” he said. “I was a seventh grader. Didn’t really know what I was doing or what I was seeing, but it’s just something that sticks with you.”

Today, Speciale hosts a podcast dedicated to canyon hiking and has completed the Rim-to-Rim journey many times. This summer feels different, though, even to him.

“I am just absolutely mortified when I think about what this summer could potentially bring,” he said.

Grand Canyon trail closure sparks safety concerns