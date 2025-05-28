Watch Now
Woman shoots suspect after coming home to find stranger inside near 43rd Ave and McDowell

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a woman shot a suspect after she found her inside her home.

Just after 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a home on Monte Vista Road, near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road, for reports of a shooting.

During an investigation, officers learned the homeowner went into her house and found an unknown woman inside. The homeowner shot the suspect.

She was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

She expected to be released later and booked into jail on unknown charges.

An investigation remains underway.

