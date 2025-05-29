MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating up before rain chances this weekend

PHOENIX — Arizona is heating up as high pressure builds in!

Temperatures will continue to climb as highs top 105 degrees in the Valley by the end of the week.

Air quality is getting worse, too. With light winds and sunny skies, ozone pollution is building up.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect in the Valley on Thursday.

An Ozone High Pollution Watch is in effect for Friday, which may be upgraded to advisory as we get closer.

Breathing in ozone pollution can lead to health impacts like chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion and difficulty breathing. Kids, older adults and anyone with any kind of respiratory condition like asthma, bronchitis or COPD can be especially susceptible to the impacts of ozone pollution. So, limit your time outside in the afternoon when ozone pollution is peaking.

Everyone can help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse by carpooling, taking public transportation or working from home. Also, wait until after dark to fill up your gas-powered vehicles and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect Friday and Saturday for parts of northwestern Arizona, including Bullhead City and Lake Mead.

Temperatures this hot can be dangerous, especially for those without access to air conditioning or proper shelter. Be sure to stay hydrated, avoid being outside during the hottest parts of the day and check on vulnerable neighbors and loved ones.

Never leave children or pets in a parked car, even for a short time, as temperatures inside can become deadly within minutes.

The next storm system off the coast of the Baja Peninsula will bring lots of moisture up into Arizona as we head into the weekend. Some of which could be tropical moisture from a developing storm off the coast of Acapulco, Mexico.

This will really increase rain chances across our state starting Friday and continuing through the weekend.

Here in the Valley, our best chances for showers and thunderstorms looks to be Saturday evening through Monday morning.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.89" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

