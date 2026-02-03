AM Roundup: Glendale child abuse arrests, Nancy Guthrie possibly abducted, firefighter cancer coverage update

PHOENIX — Happy Tuesday! It feels more like the beginning of April than the beginning of February, and the warmth isn't going anywhere!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, February 3; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Above-average temperatures continue this week

Another sunny and warm day is ahead for the Valley. Highs climb into the low 80s, more than 10 degrees above average, with overnight lows dropping into the mid-50s. It stays warm on Wednesday, but we’ll also see some breezier conditions.

Pima County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult who has now been identified as the mother of Savannah Guthrie, a co-anchor of NBC’s Today Show.

Authorities said Monday they believe Nancy Guthrie may have been kidnapped from her home while she was sleeping, ABC News reports.

Officials say they are investigating the incident as a "crime."

Authorities say Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen the evening of Jan. 31 at her residence near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue in Catalina Foothills.

ABC15 team coverage on the search for Nancy Guthrie in Tucson

Two people have been arrested and are facing charges in connection with an abuse case in which their children were found living in "horrific" conditions in Glendale.

On January 29, Glendale police responded to an apartment near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road after a caller reported seeing a naked child in the window.

The caller told police he was concerned because he was familiar with the apartment and had never seen children there before. Glendale police officials say this call prompted a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the 36-year-old mother. During this visit, they identified two children, ages 4 and 6.

Police describe the living conditions as "extremely unsanitary," and say one of the children was non-verbal while the second was minimally verbal.

Two adults arrested after their children found in 'horrific' living conditions in Glendale

Two Republican lawmakers have introduced bills to correct what firefighters say is a missing comma that’s allowing insurance companies to deny workers’ compensation claims for some cancers.

The legislation comes after ABC15 exposed the issue in December, revealing how firefighters say this punctuation error is creating a loophole that’s making them fight for their benefits.

Sen. Kevin Payne (R-District 27) and Rep. Walt Blackman (R-District 7) are sponsoring bills to clarify Arizona law, which says certain cancers are presumed to be work-related for firefighters and covered under workers’ compensation.

The problem centers on how the law lists adenocarcinoma as a covered cancer. The statute lacks a comma after the word “adenocarcinoma” and before the phrase “or mesothelioma of the respiratory tract.” ABC15 has reported that some insurance companies are denying claims, arguing that only adenocarcinoma of the respiratory tract is covered.

AZ Senate committee passes bill to fix punctuation error that threatens firefighter cancer benefits

At an age when many people are slowing down, Chandler’s Jamie O’Driscoll is only getting started. She didn’t pin on her first race bib until nearly 60, after brain surgery that once left doctors unsure she’d even walk normally again.

Three years later, she’s not just running, she’s winning.

A lot.

From dominating her age group to outrunning athletes decades younger, Jamie has become one of the Valley’s most electrifying late-blooming athletes.

Valley runner stacking up medals and race bibs after brain surgery