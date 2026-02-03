Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Above-average temperatures continue this week

The Valley stays warm following a record-setting start to the month! High pressure is firmly in control, keeping temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees above normal as we head into the first full week of February, including for the WM Phoenix Open. Mornings stay mild and comfortable, with lows generally in the mid-50s.
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm Valley temperatures continue after record-setting start to February
Posted

PHOENIX — The Valley stays warm following a record-setting start to the month!

High pressure is firmly in control, keeping temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees above normal as we head into the first full week of February, including for the WM Phoenix Open.

Mornings stay mild and comfortable, with lows generally in the mid-50s.

One thing to watch this week is the wind, however.

We’ll see some breezy periods, especially Wednesday and Thursday, when gusts could reach 20 to 30 miles per hour.

A couple of storm systems could bring cooler temperatures and a slight chance for rain later this week, with another system possible again next week.

We’ll keep you updated as we get closer.

More Impact Earth stories:
poster_65b4c0798367494d88241eb47ce16fb1.jpg

Impact Earth

Could Colorado River Basin states sign short-term deal?

Manuelita Beck
poster_4b96b6921fcf47ed9f60ba868d71b679.jpg

Local News

Inside Phoenix’s water system as Colorado River cuts loom

Adam Klepp
hoover dam

Impact Earth

ABC15 takes closer look at the Hoover Dam as water levels remain critically low

Nick Ciletti

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.18" (-0.77" from average)
_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen