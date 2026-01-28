AM Roundup: Four hurt in Mesa crash, shooting involving Border Patrol in southern Arizona, job growth slowing

PHOENIX — Happy Wednesday! You're almost halfway through the week!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, January 28; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Big warm-up in the Valley!

High pressure stays locked in, keeping our warm pattern going. Valley temperatures will top out in the mid-70s this afternoon, close to five degrees above average for this time of year.

Four people are hurt after a crash on Tuesday evening in Mesa.

Mesa police say they were called to the intersection near Gilbert Road and Southern Avenue for a report of a crash.

When officers arrived, they found multiple vehicles involved.

Video from Air15 shows two cars seriously damaged after the crash.

Officials say one person had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Air15

A suspect sought in connection with an alleged human trafficking incident was shot during an exchange of gunfire with U.S. Border Patrol in Arizona on Tuesday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred early Tuesday morning in Arivaca, located approximately 10 miles from the border, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

Border Patrol agents were attempting to make a traffic stop on a vehicle when the passengers and vehicle "fled," Nanos said. An agent located the vehicle later that morning and attempted to make a second traffic stop, he said.

"When they made that traffic stop, the lone occupant, the driver, fled on foot," Nanos said during a press briefing on Tuesday. "The Border Patrol agent chased after him on foot. Shortly thereafter, shots were fired from the suspect and the agent returned fire."

During the incident, the suspect shot at a "manned CBP helicopter," according to Heith Janke, special agent in charge of the FBI Phoenix division.

The suspect was struck by the returned gunfire and is in serious but stable condition, Nanos said. No agents are believed to have been injured, he said.

Arizona added just 24,600 jobs throughout 2025, marking the state's weakest employment growth in more than 15 years. The sluggish performance mirrors only two previous recessions and the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of slow job creation.

The annual numbers remained nearly identical to 2024, signaling a cooling labor market after years of explosive post-pandemic growth across the state.

December provided some encouraging news, however. Arizona added 6,400 jobs last month, representing the best monthly gain since April and ranking fifth-highest in the nation. Only Texas, New York, Illinois, and Wisconsin added more jobs during the month.

Meanwhile, several states experienced job losses in December, including Indiana, South Carolina, Tennessee, Nebraska, and Florida.

A frightening moment for a Belgrade, Montana, police officer sparked an unexpected wave of kindness from students 1,000 miles away in the East Valley.

After Sgt. Jarrod Robinson was shot responding to a disturbance call. His niece, Olivia Guse, came to her Criminal Justice class, shaken up about what happened. Her teacher, Mr. Jason Hall, noticed, stepped in, and asked a simple question: What can we do to help?

What followed was a ripple effect of compassion.

Criminal justice students at Higley High School, and soon Williams Field High School, created nearly 100 personalized "get well" cards, filled with humor, artwork, and heartfelt messages, now lining the walls of a home in Montana.

