WATCH: AZ students show support for classmate, injured officer 1,000 miles away

GILBERT, AZ — A frightening moment for a Belgrade, Montana police officer sparked an unexpected wave of kindness from students 1,000 miles away in the East Valley.

After Sgt. Jarrod Robinson was shot responding to a disturbance call, his niece, Olivia Guse came to her Criminal Justice class, shaken up about what happened. Her teacher, Mr. Jason Hall, noticed, stepped in, and asked a simple question: What can we do to help?

What followed was a ripple effect of compassion.

Criminal justice students at Higley High School, and soon Williams Field High School, created nearly 100 personalized "get well" cards, filled with humor, artwork, and heartfelt messages, now lining the walls of a home in Montana.

In the video player above, ABC15's Cameron Polom highlights one classroom's idea to support someone they've never met and why the small gesture became exactly what the recovering officer and his family needed most.