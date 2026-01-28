MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm-up in the Valley!

PHOENIX — High pressure continues to dominate our forecast, sending temperatures soaring once again!

Valley highs are back in the 70s and could even flirt with the 80s by this weekend. That's around 10 degrees above normal for the end of January.

Mornings will still be chilly. Expect overnight temperatures to drop into the 40s across the Valley all week.

We'll see some clouds moving through at times, but there are no chances for rain as we head into February.

This January is shaping up to be one of the warmest on record, too!

So far, January 2026 ranks as the 3rd warmest January at Sky Harbor based on average temperatures, trailing only 2003 and 1986.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.18" (-0.61" from average)

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

