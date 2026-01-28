Four people hurt after crash near Gilbert Road and Southern Avenue in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Four people are hurt after a crash on Tuesday evening in Mesa.

Mesa police say they were called to the intersection near Gilbert Road and Southern Avenue for a report of a crash.

When officers arrived, they found multiple vehicles involved.

Video from Air15 shows two cars seriously damaged after the crash.

Officials say one person had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The other three people hurt were also taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries is not clear.

What led up to the crash is not yet known.

Mesa police are investigating.