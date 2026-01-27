Person shot in incident involving Border Patrol in southern Arizona, sheriff says

ARIVACA, AZ — A person was shot in an incident involving U.S. Border Patrol in Arizona, a Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesperson told ABC News.

The shooting occurred early Tuesday morning, the Santa Rita Fire District said. Emergency responders provided first aid at the scene and the person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, officials said.

The sheriff's office said it's working with the FBI and Customs and Border Protection.

The sheriff's office said it’s leading the use-of-force investigation involving the agent, at the request of the FBI.

"We ask the community to remain patient and understanding as this investigation moves forward," the sheriff’s department said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.