AM Roundup: Fiery Phoenix light rail crash, Arizona water negotiations, weather changes ahead

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, September 15; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Dry start to the week, but storm chances return!

High pressure is building, which means we're cranking up the heat to start the week. Expect sunny skies and hotter afternoons in the Valley, with highs near 105º this afternoon.

A crash between a tractor-trailer and a Valley Metro light rail train caused both to go up in flames Sunday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near I-10 and Washington Street around 7:15 p.m. for a reported crash between a tractor-trailer and a light rail train.

When officers arrived, they found both the train and the tractor-trailer engulfed in flames.

Phoenix fire officials said 20-25 passengers were on the train when the crash occurred. All of the passengers were escorted off the train and were not seriously hurt.

A man is in custody after damaging a community memorial near Turning Point HQ in South Phoenix on Sunday morning.

It happened around 9:50 a.m. near 48th Street and Beverly Road. Witnesses say the man, 19-year-old Ryder Corral, trespassed onto private property and began destroying items placed at the memorial, which had drawn a large community presence in recent days.

Officers were already in the area assisting with traffic control when they were alerted to the situation. Witnesses detained the man until police arrived and took him into custody. No serious injuries were reported.

As southwestern states struggle to reach a new Colorado River agreement, a different kind of drought is affecting the negotiations, a drought of federal leadership.

More than 150 Trump nominees remain stalled in the Senate, including one with significant consequences for Arizona's water future.

Ted Cooke, the former general manager of the Central Arizona Project, was nominated by President Trump in June to lead the Bureau of Reclamation. However, his confirmation remains blocked by Senate procedural tactics, leaving a critical leadership position in limbo during crucial water negotiations.

Arizona water negotiations ongoing as Trump nominee stalled in Senate

It's that time of year again for a unique phenomenon in the Superstition Mountains: the iconic cougar shadow.

Twice a year, around the spring and fall equinox, a shadow is cast on the mountains that looks just like a prowling cougar.

You have the best chance of checking out the shadow, weather permitting, between Sept. 14-20, 2025, Visit Mesa says.

Last year, ABC15 viewer Deborah Myers shared her view of the shadow from a spot in the Apache Junction area:

