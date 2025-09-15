MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Dry start to the week, but storm chances return!

PHOENIX — High pressure is building, which means we’re cranking up the heat to start the week.

Expect mostly sunny skies and hotter afternoons in the Valley, with highs near 105 degrees through Tuesday.

Overnight lows will stay warm as well, holding in the upper 70s to low 80s.

By midweek, we’ll be watching for changes.

Leftover tropical moisture from what’s now Tropical Storm Mario, combined with an approaching area of low pressure, could help boost storm chances in Arizona.

There’s still uncertainty about how much of that moisture will reach us, but if it does, storm chances could climb across the state toward the end of the week.

We’ll keep you updated as the forecast and storm chances evolve.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 2.15" (-2.95" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.68" (-1.49" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

