Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man taken into custody after damaging community memorial near Turning Point HQ

The 19-year-old will face multiple charges, according to police
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Phoenix Police
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A man is in custody after damaging a community memorial near Turning Point HQ in South Phoenix business Sunday morning.

It happened around 9:50 a.m. near 48th Street and Beverly Road. Witnesses say the man, 19-year-old Ryder Corral, trespassed onto private property and began destroying items placed at the memorial, which had drawn a large community presence in recent days.

Officers were already in the area assisting with traffic control when they were alerted to the situation. Witnesses detained the man until police arrived and took him into custody. No serious injuries were reported.

Authorities say the man will face several charges, including criminal damage and disorderly conduct.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen