Man taken into custody after damaging community memorial near Turning Point HQ

PHOENIX — A man is in custody after damaging a community memorial near Turning Point HQ in South Phoenix business Sunday morning.

It happened around 9:50 a.m. near 48th Street and Beverly Road. Witnesses say the man, 19-year-old Ryder Corral, trespassed onto private property and began destroying items placed at the memorial, which had drawn a large community presence in recent days.

Officers were already in the area assisting with traffic control when they were alerted to the situation. Witnesses detained the man until police arrived and took him into custody. No serious injuries were reported.

Authorities say the man will face several charges, including criminal damage and disorderly conduct.