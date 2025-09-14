Arizona water negotiations ongoing as Trump nominee stalled in Senate

PHOENIX — As southwestern states struggle to reach a new Colorado River agreement, a different kind of drought is affecting the negotiations, a drought of federal leadership.

More than 150 Trump nominees remain stalled in the Senate, including one with significant consequences for Arizona's water future.

Ted Cooke, the former general manager of the Central Arizona Project, was nominated by President Trump in June to lead the Bureau of Reclamation. However, his confirmation remains blocked by Senate procedural tactics, leaving a critical leadership position in limbo during crucial water negotiations.

The current acting commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation is David Palumbo, though Cooke has been nominated to the role. Palumbo stepped in as acting commissioner following the departure of the previous commissioner, Camille Tuton, early this year

"The commissioner is the person overseeing those negotiations, leading those discussions on what happens to the river. And it's going to take some tough discussions and some firm leadership, and Ted is the right person," said Chelsea McGuire of the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority.

Arizona receives over 900 billion gallons of Colorado River water annually, supplying homes and agriculture across the state. Current agreements on water shares among Colorado River Basin states expire next year, creating uncertainty about future allocations.

"And we have to renegotiate how to share the precious resource that all the states rely on," McGuire said.

The stakes are enormous as drought conditions reduce available water while growing communities increase demand.

"This is going to impact millions of people across the United States and pretty much everybody in Arizona," McGuire said.

Democratic senators have used procedural tactics to delay Trump's agency nominees, arguing the executive branch is overreaching its power across government.

"Democrats have destroyed Senate precedent and we're going to fix it," said Senate Majority Leader John Thune, (R) South Dakota.

"The Republicans are trying to push through a Donald Trump puppet," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, (D) Massachusetts.

Despite the political gridlock, Cooke has broad support in Arizona. Governor Katie Hobbs quickly endorsed his nomination after it was announced, and Arizona's lead water negotiator praised the selection.

"Ted is very smart. Very analytical. He actually has a physics degree," said Tom Buschatzke of the Arizona Department of Water Resources.

The nomination delay complicates already challenging negotiations and keeps someone with unique knowledge of Arizona's water system out of the negotiating room.

"It definitely benefits Arizona to have someone in that chair that recognizes the importance of this state," McGuire said.

While Cooke remains stalled in Washington, deadlines for state negotiators are fast approaching. They need to have a plan to share with the public by February.