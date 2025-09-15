Police investigating fiery crash between tractor-trailer and Valley Metro light rail train

PHOENIX — A crash between a tractor-trailer and a Valley Metro light rail train caused both to go up in flames Sunday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near I-10 and Washington Street around 7:15 p.m. for a reported crash between a tractor-trailer and a light rail train.

When officers arrived, they found both the train and the tractor-trailer engulfed in flames.

Phoenix fire officials said 20-25 passengers were on the train when the crash occurred. All of the passengers were escorted off the train and were not seriously hurt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What caused the crash is not yet known.

Washington Street westbound is closed between 16th and 20th Streets as crews work to clean up the crash area.

Valley Metro train riders are also being told to expect delays as cleanup continues.