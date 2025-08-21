AM Roundup: Family of slain influencer speaks, Arizona mayors form Colorado River coalition

Good Thursday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for August 21; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Heat prompts another Weather Action Day!

Extreme heat continues across Arizona! Valley highs soar to near-record territory at 113º, with overnight lows only dropping into the low 90s. There's also a 20% chance of storms later this evening.

For hundreds of thousands of viewers online, 27-year-old Yarely Ashley Hermosillo was known for her cooking videos.

But for her family, she was known as a devoted mother, wife, sister, and daughter.

“She was full of dreams, plans, and goals for her future. All of which were taken from her in such a cruel and senseless way,” Hermosillo’s sister, Cryshan Lopez, said.

Glendale police said Hermosillo was in the car with her husband, mother, and 3-year-old son at a red light on Camelback Road Friday night.

Family of influencer killed by road rage stray bullet talks about her life, justice

The Arizona Department of Child Safety is detailing for the first time what they knew and when before the murder of 10-year-old Rebekah Baptiste.

On Wednesday, DCS sent the ABC15 Investigators a list of cases involving the Baptiste family. DCS has had reports dating back to November 2023. But each time, the allegations were unsubstantiated, according to DCS.

The ABC15 Investigators have been asking for weeks why more wasn’t done sooner. For the first time, DCS is now saying they didn’t have enough evidence to take the children.

The most recent report alleging "physical abuse" to Rebekah and her siblings by their dad's girlfriend, Anicia Woods, was received on May 19, 2025.

New records: Baptiste family had open DCS case before move to Apache County

Arizona mayors are confronting one of the state's most pressing challenges, securing its water supply amid record drought conditions and increasing demand.

As negotiations continue over how the Colorado River will be shared among western states, Arizona leaders are working to prevent major cuts to the state's water allocation.

The severity of the situation has prompted 22 mayors to form a new group called the “Coalition for Protecting Arizona’s Lifeline,” focused on keeping Arizona's share of Colorado River water.

"We have to work together to protect Arizona's water," said Mesa Mayor Mark Freeman. “We cannot afford additional reductions of the Colorado River; the consequences of this would be very grave.”

Coalition forms to protect Arizona's water supply

If you have shopped for baby clothes lately, you know those tiny outfits can come with big price tags. One Valley thrift store is helping families save.

At Hope’s Closet in Goodyear, onesies, rompers, and newborn outfits start at just $2. Clothes for toddlers and early elementary-aged kids cost $3.

Behind the bargain racks is a much bigger mission.

All proceeds from Hope’s Closet support survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking through the nonprofit New Life Center.

Tiny clothes, big savings: The thrift shop helping more than just your wallet