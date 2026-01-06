AM Roundup: Explosive scare at AZ Supreme Court, Mark Kelly censured, Gannon out for Cards

PHOENIX — Happy Tuesday!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, January 6; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Back-to-back winter storms set to impact the state this week

Clouds stick around today, though rain holds off, with Valley highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Showers become more likely on Wednesday as temperatures cool into the low 60s.

Authorities are investigating a "suspicious package" near the Arizona State Capitol in downtown Phoenix on Monday.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say a suspicious package was received at around 8 a.m. by the Arizona Supreme Court.

DPS says the package contained multiple vials. Two of the vials tested positive for homemade explosive substances.

Multiple buildings near 15th Avenue and Washington Street were evacuated, including the state's court building, which houses the Arizona Supreme Court, and the Court of Appeals Division I.

Package containing homemade explosives prompts evacuation at AZ Supreme Court

Two Mesa High School administrators are facing charges and have been placed on leave for failing to report an incident in February 2025.

Officials with Mesa Public Schools announced that Principal Kirk Thomas and athletic director David Klecka were investigated for failing to follow mandatory reporting requirements.

An internal investigation by district-level staff determined that protocols for reporting suspected crimes were not followed by the two administrators following the incident.

According to Mesa PD, the incident occurred just before 8 p.m. on February 12 after an after-hours soccer game, but was not reported to law enforcement until the following day.

Police received reports that three males assaulted a juvenile male at Mesa High School, and one of them allegedly pulled out a gun.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday announced that he is issuing a letter of censure to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona over the lawmaker’s participation in a video that called on troops to resist unlawful orders.

In November, Kelly and the other lawmakers — all veterans of the armed services and intelligence community — called on U.S. military members to uphold the Constitution and defy “illegal orders.”

The 90-second video was first posted from Sen. Elissa Slotkin’s X account. In it, the six lawmakers — Slotkin, Kelly, and Reps. Jason Crow, Chris Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander, and Chrissy Houlahan — speak directly to U.S. service members, whom Slotkin acknowledges are “under enormous stress and pressure right now.”

Afterward, President Donald Trump accused them of sedition “punishable by DEATH,” reposting messages from others about the video and amplifying it with his own words.

Hegseth censures Sen. Kelly after warning about following illegal orders

Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon was fired following a dismal third season that started with high expectations but quickly collapsed thanks to injuries, embarrassing gaffes and a long string of losses that became increasingly noncompetitive.

The Cardinals made the announcement on Monday. General manager Monti Ossenfort will be retained.

The final indignity came Sunday, when the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cardinals 37-20 after scoring the final 21 points. It was the team’s ninth straight loss and 14th setback in 15 games.

Now, a new coaching staff will get the chance to rebuild a franchise that will have the No. 3 overall pick in April, but has been to the playoffs just once since 2016.

Gannon out as Cardinals head coach; What should Arizona expect going forward?