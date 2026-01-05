Mesa High School principal, athletic director investigated for not reporting February incident

MESA, AZ — Two Mesa High School administrators are facing charges and have been placed on leave for failing to report an incident in February 2025.

Officials with Mesa Public Schools announced that Principal Kirk Thomas and athletic director David Klecka were investigated for failing to follow mandatory reporting requirements.

An internal investigation by district-level staff determined that protocols for reporting suspected crimes were not followed by the two administrators following the incident.

According to Mesa PD, the incident occurred just before 8 p.m. on February 12 after an after-hours soccer game but was not reported to law enforcement until the following day.

Police received reports that three males assaulted a juvenile male at Mesa High School and one of them pulled out a gun.

The investigating officer spoke with two witnesses but was unable to locate a victim. After several days and multiple attempts, the officer was still unable to contact the alleged victim, officials say.

Mesa police began investigating the delay in reporting and determined charges for failure to report would be submitted against Thomas and Klecka.

The district investigation determined that "protocols for reporting suspected crimes were not followed." Disciplinary action was taken and the Arizona State Board of Education Investigative Unit was notified.

Officials say Thomas and Klecka were notified over winter break that charges were submitted against them by the Mesa Police Department. They were also placed on paid administrative leave.

An investigation remains ongoing.