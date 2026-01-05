DPS investigating 'suspicious package' near the Arizona State Capitol Monday

PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating a "suspicious package" near the Arizona State Capitol in downtown Phoenix on Monday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed the investigation near the Arizona State Capitol, in the area of 15th Avenue and Washington Street.

Phoenix Police Department says it is assisting with traffic control in the area.

abc15

A viewer who works in the Arizona Supreme Court building near the Arizona State Capitol tells ABC15 that the building was evacuated. Officials have not shared any information on evacuations.

Earlier in the morning, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office confirmed it was investigating a bomb threat in the Queen Creek area that turned out to be a hoax.

There is no information to suggest that these incidents are related.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for updates.