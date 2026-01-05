Arizona Cardinals fire head coach Jonathan Gannon

GLENDALE, AZ — The Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Jonathan Gannon, according to an announcement from the team on Monday.

The Cardinals have lost a series of games, including a Sunday night game against the Los Angeles Rams. Their last win was against the Dallas Cowboys on November 3, 2025.

The team was 15–36 under Gannon.

Gannon's future with the team had recently been unclear. However, when Gannon was recently asked why he should be the team's leader moving forward, the 42-year-old seemed confident he would return for another season.

Owner Michael Bidwill and General Manager Monti Ossenfort are expected to speak out about the decision at noon on Monday.

The Raiders also fired Pete Carroll, the Falcons dismissed Raheem Morris, and the Browns let go of Kevin Stefanski.

