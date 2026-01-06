MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Back-to-back winter storms set to impact the state this week

PHOENIX — Back-to-back winter storms are headed for Arizona, bringing rain, snow, and a noticeable drop in temperatures.

These storms will impact travel across our state and outdoor events/activities, so Wednesday and Thursday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days. Take action now to get ready for these storms.

Today will be mostly cloudy but dry, with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across the Valley.

Then, the first of two storms arrives Wednesday. Valley highs will fall into the low 60s with scattered rain showers on and off throughout the day. Some parts of the Phoenix metro could pick up between a quarter and a half inch of rain.

Most of the rain and snow will focus on central and southern Arizona. Snow levels farther north will stay relatively high, around 6,000 feet, leading to a rain-snow mix across much of northern Arizona and along the Mogollon Rim.

Flagstaff could see a light dusting of snow Wednesday. A colder second storm moves in Thursday, bringing an additional one to three inches of snow to the Flagstaff area.

Here in the Valley, another round of rain arrives from the north on Thursday. Rain will be more spotty, with some neighborhoods picking up an extra tenth of an inch. The system exits later in the day, though a few isolated showers could linger Thursday night.

Sunshine returns Friday, but temperatures stay cool, with Valley highs in the lower 60s and morning lows near 40.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.03" (-0.15" from average)

__________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

