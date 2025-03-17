AM Roundup: Emily Pike reward, free car seat checks, holiday deals, severe weather across the US

Happy St. Patrick's Day!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, March 17; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres -

St. Patrick's Day in the Valley brings warm temperatures with a mix of clouds as high pressure builds over the state.

Highs will reach the low 80s this afternoon with overnight lows settling in the 50s.

The San Carlos Apache Tribe held a vigil for Emily Pike on Saturday, who was reported missing out of a Mesa group home and was found weeks later dismembered off the US 60 northeast of Globe.

Pike's family is calling the 14-year-old a symbol and the San Carlos community is calling for action.

As hundreds gathered to honor Pike on Saturday, tribal leadership announced a new reward in the case — $75,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Residents pounded by unusually vicious weather across parts of the U.S. surveyed damage Sunday from violent tornadoes, high winds and blinding dust storms that decimated homes and other structures and left at least 35 people dead.

National Weather Service meteorologist Cody Snell said tornado watches remained in effect Sunday morning for portions of the Carolinas, east Georgia and northern Florida. He said the main threat would be damaging winds, but there is the possibility of more tornadoes.

The dynamic storm from Friday through Sunday earned an unusual “high risk” designation from weather forecasters. Still, experts said it’s not unusual to see such weather extremes in March.

Car crashes are one of the leading causes of death for kids in America, but proper safety measures could be the difference between life and death for kids in the car.

State Farm partnered with Safe Kids Worldwide to inspect hundreds of car seats at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sunday. Safe Kids Worldwide is a nonprofit organization working to reduce unintentional injuries to children.

Members of law enforcement like Glendale traffic officer Brian Schlingman use their expertise to give parents safety tips.

Even if you missed the Glendale car seat safety check, you can still schedule your own free car seat safety inspection.

'This event saves lives': Valley parents get free car seat safety checks

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, March 17-23.



Pedal Haus Brewery : Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day festivities on March 17 and get $5 drinks like Green Day Drinker Light Lagers, Irish Stouts and Green Tea Shots.

: Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day festivities on March 17 and get $5 drinks like Green Day Drinker Light Lagers, Irish Stouts and Green Tea Shots. If you order from the St. Patrick’s Day menus at RA Sushi and Benihana , you will get a “Get Lucky” scratch-off card with a surprise promotion for your next visit. The menu is available from March 14-21.

and , you will get a “Get Lucky” scratch-off card with a surprise promotion for your next visit. The menu is available from March 14-21. The Hot Chick : St. Patrick’s Day specials will include $6 green beer, $5 signature Tang-inspired cocktails, and $12 Green Tea shots. These lucky specials will be available March 14 through March 17.

: St. Patrick’s Day specials will include $6 green beer, $5 signature Tang-inspired cocktails, and $12 Green Tea shots. These lucky specials will be available March 14 through March 17. Twin Peaks: Get a free order of fried pickles with a $25 purchase on March 17. Then, on March 23, you can get Triple Play chips and dip (with avocado smash, salsa and queso) for $5 with a $25 purchase.

Get a free order of fried pickles with a $25 purchase on March 17. Then, on March 23, you can get Triple Play chips and dip (with avocado smash, salsa and queso) for $5 with a $25 purchase. Kona Grill: From March 14-21, enjoy deals to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, including $3 drinks and $6 corned beef sliders during happy hour Monday through Friday from 2-6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close.

