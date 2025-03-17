DEALS: St. Patrick's Day treats, movie under the stars, and more Valley discounts

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, March 17-23.

Pedal Haus Brewery : Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day festivities on March 17 and get $5 drinks like Green Day Drinker Light Lagers, Irish Stouts and Green Tea Shots.

: Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day festivities on March 17 and get $5 drinks like Green Day Drinker Light Lagers, Irish Stouts and Green Tea Shots. On March 20, Dairy Queen fans can get one free small vanilla soft-serve cone. The offer is available all day at participating US non-mall locations, and at participating mall locations with purchase, and is limited to one cone per person, while supplies last. The offer is not valid on delivery or mobile orders.

fans can get one free small vanilla soft-serve cone. The offer is available all day at participating US non-mall locations, and at participating mall locations with purchase, and is limited to one cone per person, while supplies last. The offer is not valid on delivery or mobile orders. If you order from the St. Patrick’s Day menus at RA Sushi and Benihana , you will get a “Get Lucky” scratch-off card with a surprise promotion for your next visit. The menu is available from March 14-21.

and , you will get a “Get Lucky” scratch-off card with a surprise promotion for your next visit. The menu is available from March 14-21. Sweet Republic : Celebrate the newest location in Old Town Scottsdale (3712 N. Scottsdale Rd.) with a free scoop of ice cream on March 22 from 12-3 p.m. Deal only valid at the new location.

: Celebrate the newest location in Old Town Scottsdale (3712 N. Scottsdale Rd.) with a free scoop of ice cream on March 22 from 12-3 p.m. Deal only valid at the new location. The Hot Chick : St. Patrick’s Day specials will include $6 green beer, $5 signature Tang-inspired cocktails, and $12 Green Tea shots. These lucky specials will be available March 14 through March 17.

: St. Patrick’s Day specials will include $6 green beer, $5 signature Tang-inspired cocktails, and $12 Green Tea shots. These lucky specials will be available March 14 through March 17. At Aftermath in Phoenix and Born & Bred with locations in Chandler and Scottsdale , you can drink like the Irish on St. Patrick’s Day! The restaurants will be feeling the luck of the Irish with $5 Jameson available all day on Monday, March 17.

in Phoenix and with locations in Chandler and Scottsdale you can drink like the Irish on St. Patrick’s Day! The restaurants will be feeling the luck of the Irish with $5 Jameson available all day on Monday, March 17. Plexus Worldwide , a Scottsdale-based health company, is offering a flash sale on March 17. Customers who purchase one Greens for $56 on 3/17 can enjoy 50% off the next purchase of Greens made that day to celebrate St. Patty's Day nutritiously.

, a Scottsdale-based health company, is offering a flash sale on March 17. Customers who purchase one Greens for $56 on 3/17 can enjoy 50% off the next purchase of Greens made that day to celebrate St. Patty's Day nutritiously. Twin Peaks: Get a free order of fried pickles with a $25 purchase on March 17. Then, on March 23, you can get Triple Play chips and dip (with avocado smash, salsa and queso) for $5 with a $25 purchase.

Get a free order of fried pickles with a $25 purchase on March 17. Then, on March 23, you can get Triple Play chips and dip (with avocado smash, salsa and queso) for $5 with a $25 purchase. Kona Grill: From March 14-21, enjoy deals to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, including $3 drinks and $6 corned beef sliders during happy hour Monday through Friday from 2-6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close.

From March 14-21, enjoy deals to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, including $3 drinks and $6 corned beef sliders during happy hour Monday through Friday from 2-6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close. Burger chain Fatburger is offering its Baby Fat burger for $5.99 through June 30 via www.fatburger.com with code BABYFAT5, or in-store at participating locations.

RA Sushi is offering a buy one, get one free lunch deal through March 26, Monday through Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its North Scottsdale location.

is offering a buy one, get one free lunch deal through March 26, Monday through Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its North Scottsdale location. Twin Peaks: For Lent, from March 7-April 18, get Fish and Chips and a drink starting at $10 at participating locations.

For Lent, from March 7-April 18, get Fish and Chips and a drink starting at $10 at participating locations. Del Taco : Enjoy a limited-time Lent-friendly seafood menu from Feb. 21-April 18. Del Taco is also celebrating Fish Fridays by offering guests $2 off any size Fish Taco Meal every Friday through April 18. Anyone can redeem this digital-exclusive offer by ordering online or through the Del Taco Rewards app—just add any size “Fish Friday Meal Deal” to the cart to apply the discount.

: Enjoy a limited-time Lent-friendly seafood menu from Feb. 21-April 18. Del Taco is also celebrating Fish Fridays by offering guests $2 off any size Fish Taco Meal every Friday through April 18. Anyone can redeem this digital-exclusive offer by ordering online or through the Del Taco Rewards app—just add any size “Fish Friday Meal Deal” to the cart to apply the discount. Salt + Lime Modern Mexican Grill not only makes their chips from scratch daily, but they also go above and beyond with their unique “Chips for Charity” program. Customers can enjoy unlimited tortilla chips and salsa for just $5 with a portion of the proceeds going to a different charity each month.

not only makes their chips from scratch daily, but they also go above and beyond with their unique “Chips for Charity” program. Customers can enjoy unlimited tortilla chips and salsa for just $5 with a portion of the proceeds going to a different charity each month. Peter Piper Pizza : For under $25, guests can purchase the Dinner & Play Value deal, which includes a large one-topping pizza, four drinks and 50 game points (one point per play), at participating locations only. The deal is valid all day, every day.

: For under $25, guests can purchase the Dinner & Play Value deal, which includes a large one-topping pizza, four drinks and 50 game points (one point per play), at participating locations only. The deal is valid all day, every day. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria : Enjoy Stoking Social Hour daily from 3-5 p.m. with $10 cocktails, $3 off starters and salads, $2 off select drinks, and $10 off wine bottles.

: Enjoy Stoking Social Hour daily from 3-5 p.m. with $10 cocktails, $3 off starters and salads, $2 off select drinks, and $10 off wine bottles. The Italian Daughter: Check out daily deals like Martini Monday ($5 martinis), Tortellini Tuesday ($5 tortellini with your choice of sauce), Wine Down Wednesday (half-off bottles of wine under $100), and more.

Check out daily deals like Martini Monday ($5 martinis), Tortellini Tuesday ($5 tortellini with your choice of sauce), Wine Down Wednesday (half-off bottles of wine under $100), and more. One Handsome Bastard: Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more.

Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more. Phoenix City Grille : On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo.

: On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo. Dave & Buster's at Tempe Marketplace offers $5 plates and $5 drinks all day, every day.

Recreo Cantina : All day, every day at the bar top, get happy hour specials like $5 well drinks, $2 off appetizers, and more.

: All day, every day at the bar top, get happy hour specials like $5 well drinks, $2 off appetizers, and more. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Thirsty Lion: Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers.

Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers. HALO Animal Rescue : Can you help give one of these animal shelter long-timers a forever home? Some of these pets have been up for adoption for upwards of a year and some of their adoption fees are waived. See all adoptable pets from HALO here.

: Can you help give one of these animal shelter long-timers a forever home? Some of these pets have been up for adoption for upwards of a year and some of their adoption fees are waived. See all adoptable pets from HALO here. Electric Pickle in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more.

in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more. STK Steakhouse : From March 14- 21, guests can enjoy $6 Lil’ Corned Beef Sliders with tater tots and $9 Leprechaun Stilettos during happy hour from 3-6 p.m.

: From March 14- 21, guests can enjoy $6 Lil’ Corned Beef Sliders with tater tots and $9 Leprechaun Stilettos during happy hour from 3-6 p.m. Unwind midweek with 50% off all wine bottles every Wednesday at Kasai Japanese Steakhouse.

Arizona State Parks : Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here.

Arizona residents who are United States Military Retired or Service Disabled Veterans: 50% off the day-use entrance. Please show your Military ID at the gate, no pass is required. Arizona Resident - 100% Military Disabled Veterans: 100% free day-use pass. Please bring your VA-Certified proof of 100 percent service-connected disability and Arizona license to a park visitor center to receive your pass.

: Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here. SeaWorld San Diego : Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here.

: Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout.

Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout. The Bouldering Project : On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here.

: On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here. Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Arizona Science Center : As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps.

: As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps. Over Easy offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit.

offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit. Arizona Humane Society : Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round!

: Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round! Phoenix Art Museum: All Maricopa County Community Colleges students enjoy free general admission to PhxArt, including admission into special-engagement exhibitions. Active student ID required.

Check out even more deals and ways to save with ABC15 Smart Shopper!

Main Event : Every day before 12 p.m., enjoy ‘All You Can Play’ during spring break for $14.99 per person, plus a complimentary $10 Fun Card. Prices and participation may vary by location around the country.

: Every day before 12 p.m., enjoy ‘All You Can Play’ during spring break for $14.99 per person, plus a complimentary $10 Fun Card. Prices and participation may vary by location around the country. Get ready to level up your mini golf game! From Monday through Thursday, all day, enjoy 50% off your second game at Puttshack .

. Revel Surf: Every Saturday (Feb 22- April 26) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Beach Farmers Market at Revel Surf, shop fresh, local goods and enjoy the vibrant market atmosphere. Plus, for a limited time, get an exclusive Buy One, Get One Free Beach Pass—available only during the market!

Every Saturday (Feb 22- April 26) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Beach Farmers Market at Revel Surf, shop fresh, local goods and enjoy the vibrant market atmosphere. Plus, for a limited time, get an exclusive Buy One, Get One Free Beach Pass—available only during the market! The City of Scottsdale is hosting a free movie under the stars on March 22. Head to the Scottsdale Civic Center’s East Bowl to see “Million Dollar Arm”. Starting at 6:30 p.m., you can buy snacks and refreshments from food trucks. The movie will begin at 7 p.m.

on March 22. Head to the Scottsdale Civic Center’s East Bowl to see “Million Dollar Arm”. Starting at 6:30 p.m., you can buy snacks and refreshments from food trucks. The movie will begin at 7 p.m. Afi Like Taffy is offering a complimentary consultation to help you define your look and elevate your wardrobe. This free 30-minute Zoom call will focus on your style goals, creating a personalized plan tailored to your needs. From there, you’ll receive a custom guide and timeline to bring your vision to life.

is offering a complimentary consultation to help you define your look and elevate your wardrobe. This free 30-minute Zoom call will focus on your style goals, creating a personalized plan tailored to your needs. From there, you’ll receive a custom guide and timeline to bring your vision to life. Phoenix Art Museum : Pay-What-You-Wish Wednesdays allows you to make a donation of your choice for general admission entry. They also offer $10 off memberships when purchased on-site. Special exhibition admissions tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for youth 17 and younger, and FREE for museum members and Maricopa County Colleges students.

: Pay-What-You-Wish Wednesdays allows you to make a donation of your choice for general admission entry. They also offer $10 off memberships when purchased on-site. Special exhibition admissions tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for youth 17 and younger, and FREE for museum members and Maricopa County Colleges students. The Arizona Jewish Historical Society is offering free admission on Wednesdays to its current exhibit Stories of Survival: An Immersive Journey Through the Holocaust.

is offering free admission on Wednesdays to its current exhibit Stories of Survival: An Immersive Journey Through the Holocaust. The Pickleball Space in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here.

in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here. Tempe Youth Transit Pass : Kids 6-18 years old can get free transit passes to use light rail, streetcar and Valley Metro buses. Passes will be valid from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Get one here.

: Kids 6-18 years old can get free transit passes to use light rail, streetcar and Valley Metro buses. Passes will be valid from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Get one here. Chicken N' Pickle in Glendale provides a free pickleball space for teens on Sundays from 8-10 p.m. to play for free.

in Glendale provides a free pickleball space for teens on Sundays from 8-10 p.m. to play for free. Every month, Chicken N' Pickle offers a free adaptive pickleball class to those with physical and mental disabilities. The class includes wheelchairs, pickleball equipment, and assisted help for those looking to participate in this trending sport.

