Spare yourself from heartache when it comes to dating costs

PHOENIX — With Valentine’s Day coming up, everybody is thinking about that big date night, but if you’re single and swiping, you know the cost of dating can add up fast all year round.

From dining to grooming to gas, the average American could spend as much as $189 on a date, according to BMO. The researchers say ‘date-flation’ is real; that’s up 12.5% from $168 in 2025. Americans spent an average of $2,323 on dates over the past year.

While dating is about meeting new people and finding a spark, for friends JoJo Kim and Nicole Bautista in Tempe, Arizona, going on dates is also about watching their spending.

“We had a study date, and then we ate afterwards,” Bautista said about a recent date.

“If you plan it out ahead of time, or sometimes by chance too, it's cost-effective,” Kim added.

Experts say they’re right, even though right now, WalletHub research shows the cost-of-living post-pandemic is still driving some dating costs up.

“One area that is struggling to become more affordable is in dining,” Chip Lupo, a WalletHub writer and analyst, said. “That's where you're going to wind up spending the most money.”

His advice? Set a monthly dating budget, avoid costly delivery services, and think low-key.

“Plan a homemade dinner date. Nature walks, star gazing, or picnics,” Lupo said. “You want to find creative, budget-friendly ways, without coming across to your significant other, your potential partner, as cheap.”

While many are watching out for romantic red flags, NerdWallet reveals that sometimes those warning signs can be financial.

“One challenge is if one person is paying for all of the dates, and what's interesting is that is actually a red flag,” Kimberly Palmer, NerdWallet Personal Finance Expert, said. “We found in our study, people don't like it when one person is paying for all the dates; that's a red flag. So one helpful thing can be if you split the cost or take turns paying for dates.”

NerdWallet has also laid out some top dating dealbreakers when it comes to money:



Asking to borrow money (46%)

Expecting me to pay for dates (38%)

Living with family/roommates (32%)

Not investing for the future (31%)

No savings (28%)

“The bottom line with all this is that you want to talk about money openly as soon as possible,” Palmer said. “It tends to come up naturally when you're dating, because of course you're paying for things.”

On date nights, a new Bread Financial poll finds younger generations are spending even more on dates than their older counterparts.

“Gen Zers and those Millennials, they are spending more right now,” Trae Bodge, Smart Shopping Expert at TrueTrae.com, said. “Especially if there's an enticing credit card offer you might see, maybe a prix fixe meal or a fun Valentine's Day activity.”

While that can cut costs, Bodge warns, don’t let romance turn into debt.

“To see that younger shoppers are spending more is a little bit concerning to me, because of their cost of living, maybe their income is lower,” Bodge said. “So if you're contemplating getting a gift for a special someone, try to stay within your budget versus going overboard. If you are going to go to a restaurant...you should definitely kind of price that out and see if it's a good value.”

For Kim and Bautista, it comes down to honesty and creativity.

“Maybe renting bicycles, that's always fun,” Kim said.

“Cooking together, or building Legos together as well,” Bautista added. “I think it's also important that you communicate to your partner.”