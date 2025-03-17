MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Gusty winds, cooler temps ahead as storm system approaches Arizona

PHOENIX — St. Patrick’s Day in Arizona will be warm with a mix of clouds as high pressure continues to build over the state.

As we move into Tuesday, another storm system approaches. While recent trends suggest a drier outcome, winds will become a major factor.

A Wind Advisory is in effect today and tomorrow for many areas, including the Colorado River Valley and northeastern Arizona. Winds from the west will range from 25-35 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 55 mph.

These strong winds could blow around unsecured objects, bring down tree limbs, and lead to isolated power outages. On Lake Mead, rough conditions will make boating hazardous.

Meanwhile, a few rain and snow showers may develop in the high country on Tuesday, though significant accumulation is not expected.

In Phoenix, this system will stay too far north to bring rain, but we’ll notice a drop in temperatures along with gusts up to 20 mph on Tuesday.

By the end of next week, warmer weather returns, with highs climbing back into the 80s across the Valley.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.87" (-1.41" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

